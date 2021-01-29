In the first quarter of an hour the norwegian series July 22 Some essential issues for a democratic society have already been raised: the impulse towards the privatization of public health, the value of union action in the defense of workers, the integration of immigrants, the responsibility of informative and rigorous journalism in the reporting abuse. In Spain circulates the devastating belief that the political and social commitment of the arts requires, or at least justifies, a certain …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS