Germany’s new defense minister will be Social Democrat Boris Pistorius. “I am very pleased to have roped in Boris Pistorius, an outstanding politician in our country, for the position of defense minister,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on Tuesday. Pistorius succeeds the widely criticized Christine Lambrecht, who resigned on Monday.

Pistorius, 62, is a political veteran from the state of Lower Saxony, where he has been minister of the interior since 2013. He has asserted himself as an outspoken politician, according to the German newspaper The Mirror. As federal defense minister, he will take on one of Germany’s most challenging cabinet positions since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Tank delivery

Pistorius will oversee the rebuilding of Germany’s armed forces, a massive €100 billion project. From the 1990s to 2014, Germany cut back on the armed forces. The minister is immediately thrown into the deep end; US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is coming this week to Berlin and the Ramstein base for talks on the Ukraine war. On Sunday, the French and German governments will also discuss the war.

The most pressing diplomatic dilemma facing Pistorius revolves around the delivery of Leopard 2 heavy tanks to Ukraine. Since the beginning of the war, the Germans have held off that boat, as have the French, British, and Americans. The delivery of the tanks could be seen as a major escalation towards Russia.

The British government however decided on Monday to deliver 14 heavy tanks to Kiev, putting pressure on the other three Western powers as well. Chancellor Scholz says he only wants to deliver the tanks if the Americans also tack. It seems that Germany wants to make that decision quickly, as the supply of tanks will be the first item on the agenda in the talks with the United States and France.

Correction (January 17, 2023): An earlier version of this article stated that Germany limited its armed forces after World War II. That is not true. From the 1990s to 2014, defense spending has been cut. That has been corrected above.