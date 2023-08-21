Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo from the Semilla party casting a vote at a polling station. The surprise social democratic candidate won the elections in Guatemala on Sunday (21 August 2023). © IMAGO/Camilo Freedman/Zuma Wire

Surprise candidate Arévalo emerges victorious from the presidential elections in Guatemala. The centre-left politician is seen as a beacon of hope in the Central American country.

GUATEMALA CITY – Surprise Social Democrat candidate Bernardo Arévalo won the runoff for the presidency in Guatemala on Sunday (20 August) after a turbulent election campaign. The 64-year-old prevailed against the former First Lady of Guatemala, Sandra Torres. The conservative incumbent Alejandro Giammattei promised an orderly transfer of power.

Surprise candidate Arévalo wins presidential elections with 59 percent of the vote

It was only in 2017 that Bernardo Arévalo co-founded the centre-left party Semilla (in English: seed), with which he now ran in the Guatemalan presidential elections and surprisingly won. The outsider became in the country as a beacon of hope and was after counting almost all the votes by the Supreme Electoral Authority on Sunday evening (local time) with 58.85 percent ahead of three-time presidential candidate Sandra Torres (36.40 percent) of the centre-left National Unity of Hope (UNE) party.

In June, Arévalo, who wants to take action against corruption and the erosion of democracy in Guatemala, unexpectedly became the second strongest candidate in the first ballot. Ex-First Lady Torres, who had failed in the runoff in the previous two elections, came in first. The 64-year-old new leader of Guatemala is the son of the country’s first democratically elected president, Juan José Arévalo (1945-1951).

Supporters of the Semilla party’s Guatemalan presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo celebrate winning the run-off election in Guatemala City August 20, 2023. © Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP

Food insecurity in Guatemala: Most people vote for a change of power

Guatemala is characterized by violence and food insecurity. Thousands of people leave the most populous country in Central America with 17 million people every month and try to reach the USA via Mexico in search of a better life. Other important issues for Guatemalans are crime, inflation and unemployment. Many Guatemalans said they hoped Arévalo’s victory would herald a brighter future. “I voted for Arévalo because he’s the only option we have. Voting for Sandra means supporting the same people who came before her,” Roberto Alvarez, a 74-year-old accountant, told Reuters.

According to the electoral court, “no significant incidents” were reported on Sunday. The TSE said the turnout was “historic” without giving any further details. During the runoff elections in June, there were unrest and allegations of manipulation in Guatemala. At that time there had been attempts by the political elite and the Attorney General’s Office to use legal means to stop the rise of Arévalos, which was associated with hope for change. The European Union had expressed concern about it. (bme/AFP/dpa/Reuters)