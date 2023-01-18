The European Parliament has yet again elected a Social Democrat to succeed deposed Vice-President Eva Kaili. Some MEPs sputtered against because so far it was mainly the Social Democrats who are struggling with the Qatargate bribery scandal, but the Luxembourger Marc Angel eventually received a generous majority of the votes.
