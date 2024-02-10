A new name in F1

For the final two seasons before officially becoming Audi's Formula 1 team, the Sauber relinquished the team's title name to Stakesa company operating in the betting field.

These new team names (not to forget the Visa CashApp Racing Bulls) are poorly tolerated by the purists of the category, especially because in the case of the F1 Stakes it will replace a historic brand like Sauber, which has been on the tracks since 1993.

Alunni Bravi defends the choice

Asked by RacingNews365 on the criticism rained down on his team, Alessandro Alunni Bravi underlined the success achieved on social media: “First of all we must think that Drake, one of the world's biggest artists, announced our new name. And we had 22 million views in the first two daysa goal never achieved by a single post on our social media.”

The Italian manager continued: “This proves the potential of social media if you have a vision and adequate communication“, also focusing on the less than elegant comments received: “There will always be criticism when you try something new. But we have taken it into account, and we will show the benefits of this choice. People will see our way of communicating and all the activities we have in the pipeline to engage fans”concluded Alunni Bravi.