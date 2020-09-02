Roubaix (North), special correspondent.

Unplugged photocopiers. Cardboard boxes strewn on the carpet. Abandoned office chairs. In the empty open space of the Conduent call center, in Roubaix (North), the only sign of activity is the round trips of the movers taking the equipment on board. It’s hard to imagine a beehive buzzing with phone calls on behalf of the PSA group (customer service, complaints, etc.) “Yet we had been sold dreams”, sighs the SUD union representative Fouad Boumedienne, staring at the devastated place. At the beginning of August, after a first refusal of validation of the job protection plan by the Direccte (labor inspectorate), 305 employees were finally pushed out. “We had a contract until 2021, but the company agreed to shorten it so that PSA reimburses us 5 million euros in arrears, says the trade unionist. We were sacrificed for an unpaid, with a social plan at a discount, without a supralegal premium, and negotiated entirely over the phone. This is fuck-up! We will challenge this approval before the administrative court. “

Today, only a table football and an inscription “Merry Christmas” on the window of the premises of the works social committee bear witness to the past conviviality. Accompanied by their one-and-a-half-year-old son, Ezïo, Amandine and Nicolas, 39, find it difficult to leave the place. “He’s the only baby Conduent, explains the ex-employee. Until the last moment, we hoped to be redeemed. I had found a CDI in June. I held out for a day. As we had not yet received the termination letter, I could not believe it. “ With four dependent children, a house in the process of being purchased, the job search is starting up again. Even if, for Nicolas, the conditions are clear. “I refuse to depend on a single provider. And I want to rediscover the taste for a job well done that we had here. “

For fifty years, the life of Roubaisiens has been punctuated by warning shots. After the slaughter of the textile industry in the mid-1970s, then that of the mail order giants, such as La Redoute or 3 Suisses around 2010, call centers were presented as new factories eager for labor. artwork. But some have experienced the same bankruptcies as their illustrious elders. If the 1,000 brick chimneys of the former clothing capital have long quit smoking, historic ready-to-wear brands are trying to resist. At Camaïeu, the feeling is bittersweet. The current CEO, Joannes Soënen, supported by shareholder investment funds, will ultimately not take over the company. On August 17, the Lille commercial court appointed Financière immobilière Bordeaux as the new manager. “We struggled to find this buyer, is satisfied Thierry Siwik, secretary of the CGT. We are maintaining the headquarters in this already penalized city and we are protecting subcontractors. Camaïeu is a gold mine victim of bad strategies. “

The relief was short lived. Social breakdown is looming. If 550 people volunteered at the start, forced layoffs will still be made. Cindy, 36 years old, including 9 years of seniority in the logistics warehouse, is convinced to be in the next cart. Born the same year as the company, the young woman feels interchangeable like a model posed in a window. “It goes round and round in my head. It would bother me to leave. We have been waiting for a development project like the buyer’s one for years. Even though I wake up at 2:30 a.m., I love my job. It’s a family. I did my job, not the old leaders! “ she asserts.

At the turbine since the age of 16, the Roubaisienne has ” afraid of nothing “. But do not ignore the disaster situation, with an unemployment rate approaching 50%. “These are people who have never had dealings with Pôle emploi, recalls Thierry Siwik. We are not going to let them go into the wild. We’re going to ask the mayor for help. “ With the pandemic, the bright red warning signals in commerce are turning crimson. 160 employees will lose their jobs at Damart. Phildar is also in the hot seat. At the labor exchange, the local CGT union welcomes the first victims wrung out by the crisis. “Very small businesses are also having a great time, specifies Corinne Vandenbrouck, employee adviser. Over the past two weeks, we have received 6 people who have been offered conventional terminations, sometimes with compensation below the legal minimum! “

In the streets, inseparable from the cycling epic of Paris-Roubaix, job runners have already hit the cobblestones. This is what Paul Destailleur, president of the Action Group for Job Seekers, noted. “We are seeing more and more temporary workers arriving. And for lack of sufficient staff, Pôle emploi cannot fulfill its mission. “ A Copernican revolution is therefore necessary for the militant. “You have to start from people’s skills. There is a European Center for Innovative Textiles. Why aren’t short-circuit textile companies being recreated? “

For forty years, all policies for the social treatment of unemployment have been tested in Roubaix. Without success. “We no longer have big shops, laments Abdelkrim Abdesselam, ex-secretary of the local CGT union. The factories have been transformed into destocking stores or lofts! There are many IT companies like OVH, but the engineer positions do not correspond to Mr. and Mrs. Everyone. “ In this spiral, public services should fully play their role of shock absorber. Never have so many food vouchers been distributed by the communal social action center as during confinement. But the state relays look grim “The SNCF station is officially closed for technical reasons, denounces the communist Christiane Fonfroide, elected the opposition on the list “United for Roubaix”, the hours of post offices keep getting shorter … Everything has deteriorated. “ Since 2014, the city marked by the mandates of socialists Jules Guesde and Jean-Baptiste Lebas has shifted to the right.

In recent years, parts of the city have been revitalized by cultural venues such as the Musée la Piscine, but, from charming courtyards to idle neighborhoods, poverty continues to infiltrate. The poverty rate is now 44.3%. If the president “The Republicans” of the Hauts-de-France region, Xavier Bertrand, has released 1.3 billion euros for economic recovery, the effects have not trickled so far.

The dense associative fabric often remains the ultimate lifeline. In a former PTT building, Stop Unemployment organized workshops this summer in connection with the town hall. Since 2018, 1,200 people have gone through this structure. “Most are at RSA, scholarship holders or without resources, underlines its president Mehdi Salhi. 63% come from working-class neighborhoods. There are many peripheral obstacles to finding a job: problems of illiteracy, lack of computer skills… Some people do not have a bank account or cannot afford a cell phone. I give them methods and I put them in contact with companies. We are one of the alternatives to Pôle emploi. “

Facing his computer, Pascal is introduced to the website of the public operator by one of the youngest of the group. “He is strong, like my son”, slips the unemployed 61 and a half years old. After three years at RSA, a CD for insertion (CDDI), he would finally like to get the holy grail: a job to contribute six months and retire. For his part, holder of a double degree in economic and social sciences and in management, Nassim, 23, did not expect to struggle so much. “Companies ask us for two years of experience for a work-study contract”, he chokes.

This powerful mutual aid has made it possible to avoid more than one social catastrophe. In the Secours populaire car park, the round of cars begins at 2 p.m. On the menu of the 200 emergency packages distributed that afternoon: strawberries and non-perishable food. Since the confinement, 850 new families have flocked. As Procurement Manager Nora Chiheb observes: “They have lost a job or are on partial unemployment not completed. Others are students without odd jobs nearby. It is expected that it will tumble at high speed with the layoffs at the start of the school year. “ In one semester, the Secours populaire distributed the equivalent of two years of operation. If reinforcements were recruited, the aids provided by the city and the department soon dried up.

For the local president of Secours populaire, Fabrice Belin, it’s time to strike a blow: “Associations cannot do everything with bits of string. We must get out of this survival economy that has become the rule. We are tired of seeing Roubaix stigmatized, considered as the broom car of the Lille metropolis. More companies must come out of their ivory towers and give us a hand. “

Cecile Rousseau