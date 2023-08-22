Max Verstappen has ended up at the center of a controversy over a video posted by his collaborator Mark Cox, which has gone viral on social networks. To tell the truth, if you think of the racing car he had under his butt, an Aston Martin Valkyrie, the images don’t show unscrupulous maneuvers, but a clear infringement of the highway code.

As can be seen very well from the video, the Red Bull driver in fact proceeds at 124 km/h in a stretch where the speed limit is 90 km/h. Also, he keeps one hand on the wheel, fiddling with the display with the other.

The episode took place on the motorway in France, near Nice and as reported by Nice Matin, the two-time Formula 1 world champion will now be investigated by the police for endangering lives.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the sensational mistake was to disseminate the images, because this could have also annoyed the FIA, which has been carrying out major campaigns related to safe driving for years. We can bet that Max will therefore be called to apologize, as well as most likely to pay a fine.