Social communication.. the truth and the news
A senior African political official told me that he firmly believes that the world is inevitably heading towards a pattern of comprehensive civil war, if the social networks and sites that have become cheap, highly influential, easy to use and spread in all parts and locations are not controlled.
In African countries, as happened recently in Senegal, the state takes the initiative to suspend the mobile Internet during moments of acute crisis, to cut off the way to fuel violence and riots.
In other countries, strict legislation has been put in place to control the content transmitted through communication media, but it has not often led to tangible results in the size of the existing challenges and the intended goals.
The current debate is closely related to the pivotal problems that resulted from the liberalization of the audiovisual field in many countries of the world, beginning in the eighties of the last century, and which spread to the Arab world and the African arena, starting from the end of the nineties.
It was said at the time that the open mass media may cause, in the absence of regulation, many dangers to social stability and civil peace. In this section, the Rwandan private radio station “The Thousand Hills” was talked about, which had a great impact on the ethnic events and the genocide of the Tutsi nationality in this African country that witnessed the worst types of civil war in 1994.
For this, democratic countries have formed institutions for regulation and regulation charged with regulating and monitoring the private audiovisual field and granting its licenses, according to three basic criteria: the values and ethics of the media profession in terms of commitment to truth, objectivity and professionalism, the determinants of intellectual, societal and cultural pluralism that are the basis of the open liberal system, and the requirements of tolerance. and civil peace and social security.
Despite the different procedural measures between countries of the world regarding control and regulation strategies, the general principle followed in this approach is to ensure the independence and impartiality of the body charged with supervising private media freedoms and authorizing it the authority of censorship and punishment to protect public order and individual freedoms. The French political scientist, Pierre Rosenfalon, considered that institutions of control fall within the framework of new concepts of legitimacy that go beyond the criteria of representation and election, which were previously the only tool for measuring liberal democracy.
It falls within the scope of abstract public service institutions that express the central structure of the state beyond the differences and conflicts of interests and circumstantial partisan positions. I attended several conferences in Europe, during my membership in the Audiovisual Communication Council in Mauritania, on possible approaches to controlling the new electronic media, which has become the basis of the communication field.
In this context, two main theories emerged: the thesis of moral self-discipline as the only available option due to the difficulty of censoring dense digital content, and the thesis of legal control according to the traditional media method that raised similar problems at its inception, at least in countries that have adopted since the beginning of the last century the strategy of liberating broadcasting. Radio, as is the case in Britain and the United States of America.
However, the real problem posed by the new digital revolution is the double dichotomy between the technical carriers and the content and between the news and the event. At the first level, we see the real absence of the author or what classical communication theory called the transmitter or reference, so that the message is without a source and does not follow any pattern or conductive channel.
Hence the essential reflection on the profession of media and journalism, which has changed in depth due to the collapse of the necessary media between the news producer and his recipient. At the second level, we realize the huge epistemological shift related to the nature of the discourse transmitted by communication sites, in that it is no longer based on the duality of truth – persuasion, but on emotion, passion and shared desires.
And if the deep logical structure of human thought is based on distinguishing between the provisions of reality and the provisions of value, or between phenomena and meanings, then what we are currently experiencing is the decline of the concept of truth, as evidenced by the confiscation of the independence of reality from perception or representation.
In this context, the German philosopher Peter Sloterdijk says that social networking sites are texts without contents or messages. The exchange takes place between facts that liberate consciousness, and today communication has become a kind of war between the lie.
Mauritanian academic
