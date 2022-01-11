One search released by Accenture, a global marketing giant, points out that the social commerce (s-commerce) industry is expected to grow three times faster than traditional e-commerce. Currently, trades carried out on social networks worldwide total US$ 492 billion, a number that is expected to reach US$ 1.2 trillion in 2025.

The report predicts that the trend will be driven by Generations Z (born in the second half of the 1990s) and Generation Y (born between 1981 and 1995, also called “millennials”). Together, generations are expected to account for 62% of global social commerce by 2025.

+ Facily social commerce platform receives US$135 million and becomes a unicorn

According to Accenture, in just one day in October 2021, the two biggest Chinese influencers, Li Jiaqi and Viya, sold $3 billion worth of products. The value is three times greater than Amazon’s daily sales, for example.

Social commerce provides a shopping experience that has been seen as “revolutionary”. This is because the logic is inverted: products find people through social networks, with companies and influencers using interaction tools, which makes the consumption experience more pleasant.

Another Accenture survey, commissioned by Meta (formerly Facebook) and released in August 2020, showed that 83% of Brazilian consumers use WhatsApp to consume products or services. In Latin America, only Chile matches the percentage. Accenture estimates that 2 billion people made such purchases in 2021.

“The pandemic has shown how much people use social platforms as an entry point for everything they do online – news, entertainment and communication. The steady increase in time spent on social media reflects how essential these platforms are in our daily lives. They are reshaping the way people buy and sell, which provides platforms and brands with new opportunities for user experiences and revenue streams,” said Robin Murdoch, Global Software and Platforms Industry Leader at Accenture.

However, half of the social network users who were interviewed by the survey indicated a lack of confidence and security to buy products on social networks, in the same way that occurred in the beginning of e-commerce.

“Trust is an issue that will take time to overcome, but sellers who focus on these areas will be better positioned to increase market share,” says Murdoch.

See the estimated sales of products on social networks in 2025:

– Beauty and personal care: 40%;

– Clothing: 18%;

– Electronics: 13%;

– Decoration: 7%;

– Food: 13%.

