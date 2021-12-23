SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Brazilian social commerce platform Facily announced this Thursday that it received a contribution of 135 million dollars, becoming the newest unicorn, a jargon in the market for startups valued at at least one billion dollars.

The investment was an extension of the $250 million Series D round announced last month.

The round was led by venture capital funds Goodwater and Prosus, with participation from Rise Capital, Emerging Variant, Tru Arrow and others.

The announcement of the startup created in 2018 with a focus on products for low-income families illustrates the rapid expansion of international investments in businesses focused on e-commerce, which have exploded in Brazil and Latin America since last year, amidst measures of social isolation taken to try to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new contribution took place about a month after the company closed an agreement with Procon-SP to resolve complaints from consumers affected by problems that include delays in product delivery and lack of reimbursement. According to Procon-SP, from the beginning of the year until October, the app registered more than 150 thousand complaints with the consumer protection agency.

In a statement, Facily said it will use the new features to reinforce investments in logistics and customer experience, in addition to supporting expansion plans for 2022.

(By Aluísio Alves)

