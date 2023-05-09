Expiring in June, the French defender is the great goal of the Giallorossi: there is also a social clue

Roma continues to scan the market for zero parameters. After Houssem Aouar – the Algerian franc will sign a five-year contract in the coming weeks – another player is being closely followed in Trigoria who will be free from contractual obligations in June and who, due to his age and characteristics, reflects the profile sought by the Friedkin club to strengthen the defense . It is Evan N’Dicka, central of Eintracht Frankfurt who has already communicated to the Germans the intention not to renew. Precisely by virtue of the free agent status, in recent months the Romanist GM Tiago Pinto had taken information on the class of ’99: now, however, the confirmation of the strong interest of the Giallorossi for the 23-year-old seems to come directly from the Frenchman’s entourage.

Social clue — For two days, a photo has appeared on the Instagram profile of Ams Talent Consulting – the agency that looks after N’Dicka’s interests – showing some prosecutors in the company of José Mourinho. In the image, the coach is wearing the Roma training suit, an element that easily suggests that the shot comes directly from one of the rooms of the Trigoria sports centre. In addition, the post is accompanied by the message: “Always at work”. See also Eclipse of Mou: here are the 4 most serious problems of the Special One with Roma

It is therefore difficult to think of a courtesy visit. This does not mean that the negotiation to bring the player to Italy is in the pipeline. On the contrary, at Fulvio Bernardini there is the feeling of still having to do something to convince N’Dicka to accept the Giallorossi offer. In fact, there are also other leading clubs in the footsteps of the defender both in Italy and abroad. Roma, however, are trying seriously.

