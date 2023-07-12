A poor country run by charitable institutions? A country without a future. Comment

A Poor country run by charitable institutions? A country without a future, This is what can be seen from how the institutions behave in the face of economic problems. THE bonuses they have been the characteristic of the last few years and, despite having filled up during the covid, once the pandemic is over, they continue to be the yardstick of policies. It is the so-called in recent days mortgage crisis at a floating rate which, at the moment, it seems that the government’s energies have been spent on convincing the banks to defer, without further burdens, the installments increased after the ECB decision (European Central Bank) to raise interest rates to fight inflation.

READ ALSO: 380 euro card for shopping. ‘Dedicated to you’ for 1.3 million families

Less home tax ideas e tax exemption of bank transactions, for example? Nothing! The right of those who have paid less interest in past years has been confirmed (compared to those who had chosen a fixed-rate mortgage and who today do not have the problem of rate increases) to be taken care of by the State at the expense of all other taxpayers.

Subscribe to the newsletter

