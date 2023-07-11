A one-off bonus for families in difficulty, against inflation and the high prices that have affected the purchasing power of many Italians. From 18 July the Municipalities will send the beneficiaries of the measure a prepaid card for the purchase of basic foodstuffs, aimed at low-income families. The measure was included in the 2023 Budget Law by the Meloni government and will be presented on Tuesday 11 July: an allocation of 500 million euros is foreseen for around 1.4 million households to which it is addressed.

The Prime Minister, involved in the NATO summit, published a video message: “Today there is an initiative that particularly concerns those one million and 300 thousand families who have greater difficulty in purchasing basic necessities, the famous expensive cart – said Meloni – We have invested 500 million euros to help families and the card Dedicated to you will be available at the Italian Post Offices”.

Minister Lollobrigida announced a series of commercials and communication campaigns to warn all citizens that the new inflation-fighting tool has arrived, then reiterated the requirements to receive it: it is aimed at households of at least three members, with a maximum Isee income of 15 thousand euros; moreover, you are automatically excluded if you already receive the basic income, the inclusion income, the unemployment benefit (Naspi), the mobility allowance, the redundancy fund and other similar supports. The beneficiaries, already selected from the INPS lists through the municipalities, will be notified and will be able to collect the cards at the indicated post office. Nothing else needs to be done. Delivery is scheduled for July 18.