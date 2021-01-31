In Russia, since February 1, the amount of a number of social benefits and payments has grown by 4.9 percent. Government decree published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

The increase in payments will affect disabled people, war veterans, people exposed to radiation, Heroes of the Soviet Union and Russia, Heroes of Labor, citizens injured at work.

In addition, child benefits will be indexed. Among them: a lump sum at the birth of a child, a monthly allowance for caring for a child, a lump sum allowance for women registered with medical organizations in the early stages of pregnancy.

According to the current legislation, since 2018, a unified procedure for indexing social benefits has been in effect in Russia: once a year from February 1, based on the consumer price index for the previous year.

In December 2020, it became known that Russians will begin to be notified of the personal benefits and benefits they are entitled to. The relevant information will appear on the portal of public services. In addition, it will indicate what documents need to be collected in order to issue the benefit.