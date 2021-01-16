The vaccinations against Corona are not progressing as quickly as planned in Hamburg. Vaccine manufacturer Pfizer announces bottleneck in production. The social authority has stopped the appointment of vaccinations

D.he Hamburg vaccination campaign against the corona virus is progressing more slowly than planned. The Office for Health in the Social authority stopped the further allocation of appointments for the vaccination center in the exhibition halls on Friday. “After the vaccine suppliers announced that delivery delays were to be expected, there was no room for maneuver,” said authority spokesman Martin Helfrich. The delivery situation is still tense and the reliability of promised vaccine deliveries remains problematic.

The cause of the stop to the appointment is the delay in the delivery of the vaccine by the manufacturer Pfizer. This is temporarily reducing production at its plant in Belgium during a renovation that is intended to increase production capacity. The company announced that the bottlenecks are expected to be resolved on January 25th.

First round of vaccination probably only ended in March

Social Senator Melanie Leonhard (SPD) had previously indicated that it could take until March or even until Easter before those entitled to the first priority – nursing home residents, over 80s as well as clinic and nursing staff – are fully vaccinated. The federal and state governments had decided to offer this group, which includes almost 190,000 people in Hamburg, a vaccination offer by mid-February.

After a call to the elderly, 20,000 vaccination appointments were given on Thursday. The city will inform publicly as soon as appointments can be made again due to reliable delivery commitments, the health authority announced. In addition, the operator of the telephone hotline 116 117 promised to improve accessibility and service quality.

378 new infections, the incidence value increased slightly to 118.5

The Office for Health announced on Saturday that 378 more Hamburgers were infected with the corona virus compared to Friday. This increases the total number of infected people in Hamburg to 42,733, of which 33,800 are considered cured. The incidence value rose slightly, it is now 118.5, the day before it was 117.2. In Hamburg hospitals, 523 patients with Covid-19 are currently being treated, 92 of them in an intensive care unit.

The death toll from the pandemic rose in the Hanseatic city by 13 to 895. On Friday, Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) spoke out in favor of more consistent measures in the fight against Corona and called on companies to enable more work in the home office, an obligation to do so does not exist in Hamburg.