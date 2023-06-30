Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

For a long time, various ministries have been arguing about the introduction of a nationwide basic child security scheme. Now the social organizations are getting involved.

Berlin – The ongoing discussions in the Bundestag about the planned basic child security have called the federal working group for non-statutory welfare into action, so that they wrote a letter to the Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has turned. Specifically, the group of associations, which also includes Caritas, Diakonie and Arbeiterwohlfahrt (AWO), calls on the federal government to agree on the cornerstones of the planned measure before the summer recess of parliament. The summer break starts next Saturday.

First had that Editorial network Germany (RND) reported on the demands of the social organizations that the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs under Minister Lisa Paus (Green) expressly support planned basic child security. There was repeated dispute about the planned measure between Federal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner (FDP) and Paus, which Chancellor Olaf Scholz had recently settled with a compromise proposal in order to get the budget planning for 2024 planned for next week underway.

With a letter to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the federal working group for non-statutory welfare wants to promote basic child security. (symbol photo) © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Twelve billion euros a year: the federal government is arguing about financing basic child security

With the result that the measure, which Paus’ ministry had estimated at around twelve billion euros per year, was included in the budget for 2024, such as recently the Augsburg General reported, does not appear at all, and is only gradually taken into account in the federal government’s medium-term financial planning. In the eyes of the social associations, however, this solution will at best mean that a poverty-proof basic child security scheme can no longer be implemented in the current legislative period. However, as stated in the letter to the Federal Chancellor, this is “indispensable”.

The reason for this is that around 2.8 million children and young people in Germany live “in relative income poverty”, writes the Federal Working Group in the letter: the trend has been increasing “for years”. And in order to get social benefits, the ways are “often confused, too bureaucratic and too complex to apply for”. The planned basic child security should remedy this, but Lindner’s Ministry of Finance called on colleagues in other departments to save.

Fire letter before the summer break: social organizations call on the federal government to act

The “scenario that politics goes into the summer break without an agreement on the key points for this service having taken place” worries the social organizations massively, because the failure of the planned measure would be “an unprecedented setback” in terms of poverty and family policy. According to Paus’ plans, the introduction of basic child security was planned for 2025. The new basic security system should bring together benefits such as child benefit, children’s citizenship benefit, child allowance and those from the so-called education and participation package.

The German Child Protection Association also criticized the RND the stalled plans for basic child security: “Since January, the coalition partners have been arguing about basic child security – even though all parties have it in their election programs in one way or another,” the RND quoted the federal director of the child protection association, Daniel Grein: “The longer the dispute lasts, the less remains of the original goal of lifting children out of poverty.” Grein described this as a scandal “that is unworthy of a rich country like Germany.” (saka with AFP/dpa)