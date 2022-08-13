Home page politics

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Leon Kuegeler

Lindner has been heavily criticized for his tax relief proposals. The Social Association Germany called the plans a “slap in the face”.

Berlin – In view of the high inflation, the calls for government relief measures to focus on those who are really in need in Germany have not stopped. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) reaffirmed in his weekly video message “Kanzler compact” on Saturday (13 August) that the traffic light coalition wanted to help these groups in particular to get through the winter well despite the sharp rise in energy and food prices . However, associations and the opposition seem to have doubts about this – not least because of Finance Minister Christian Lindner’s tax relief proposals.

Relief plans: Lindner’s proposals a “slap in the face”

The German Social Association (SoVD) called the plans a “slap in the face for pensioners, low earners and many other people”. SoVD President Adolf Bauer demanded: “There must be relief for the lower and middle incomes urgently and primarily.” He was speechless when Lindner proposed a package in which 70 percent of the relief would benefit the 30 percent with the highest income keep socially balanced. The discussion surrounding Lindner’s tax plans also shows “that we urgently need to have a serious debate about social justice and the redistribution of wealth”.

Scholz again promised further relief in his speech on Saturday. “Reliefs that help those who have to calculate, who have no reserves and who still need a good time in the future when it gets a little more difficult for all of us together.”

Lindner’s relief plans: CDU politicians criticize the federal government

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Labor and Social Affairs Minister Karl-Josef Laumann, on the other hand, accused the federal government of overlooking people with low incomes in its relief. “Those who earn little and therefore also pay a small amount of taxes have fallen out of almost all the relief that the federal government has initiated and, according to the statements known so far, still wants to bring,” said Laumann West German General Newspaper.

Hesse’s Prime Minister Boris Rhein welcomed the Federal Minister of Finance’s goal of eliminating cold progression. “But I don’t think that’s enough,” he said Editorial network Germany. “Therefore, the federal government must pay particular attention to people with low household incomes and remain helpful in the truest sense of the word.”

Lindner’s tax plan: Linke proposes “winter money”.

Lower Saxony’s head of government, Stephan Weil, also called for this: “My clear expectation is that the federal government will help these people to get through autumn and winter well,” said the SPD politician world on Sunday. State hesitation would be social explosives.

Left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch, meanwhile, proposed state “winter money”. “For small and medium-sized incomes, we need a one-off winter allowance against inflation and skyrocketing heating costs: 1,500 euros per household plus 600 euros for each additional household member,” said Bartsch Rheinische Post. “For financing, we propose the introduction of an excess profit tax and the start of a major tax reform.” (dpa)