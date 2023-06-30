Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Statutory pensions will increase on July 1st. Due to the high cost of food and energy, however, the increase is not enough, the social association VdK complains.

Berlin – controversial issue inflation and pension: The Federal Ministry of Labor under Hubertus Heil (SPD) had declared that it was “only a snapshot” that the recent pension increase lagged behind the price increase. The social association VdK does not believe that. He now demands one inflation premium also for pensioners.

Although the pension increase on July 1 “doesn’t sound bad at first”. However, they do not compensate for inflation, which is currently more than six percent, criticized VdK President Verena Bentele in Berlin. “For those with small pensions and no other sources of income, there is hardly enough money for food, energy and co-payments for medicines.”

The President of the German Pension Insurance Association, Gundula Roßbach, however, explained that the increase in pensions would at least “significantly mitigate” the high price increase.

Tax-free inflation bonus of up to 3000 euros also to politicians

In the dispute, however, the VdK emphasized that the tax-free tax-free inflation premium of up to 3000 euros will be paid not only to many employees but also to politicians and retired federal civil servants – but not to pensioners. The federal government must therefore make improvements here.

Inflation, pensions, civil servants and the TVöD: Criticism of the traffic light coalition

The traffic light coalition wants to adopt the public service collective agreement (TVöD) for civil servants, and the cabinet is to deal with the draft law on July 12. It also provides for the inflation premium for active and retired civil servants. Bentele pointed out that the statutory pensions are in any case lower than the pensions for civil servants.

Tax-free inflation premium of 3000 euros against wage-price spiral?

The Education and Science Union (GEW) has now classified the debate on its website as follows: The inflation premium of up to 3,000 euros is intended to prevent a supposed wage-price spiral. After all, it is only a one-time special payment. According to the GEW, this is at least the argument of economists close to employers. However, the assumption is controversial.

As far as the question of whether the tax-free inflation premium of 3,000 euros should also go to Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in his cabinet, the taxpayers’ association thinks: no. “There is still no federal budget for next year because not enough is being saved. And now the ministers get the inflation premium? Absolutely wrong signal! Here the chancellor and the cabinet members should set an example and do without!” said President Reiner Holznagel at the beginning of June Picture-Newspaper. (AFP/dpa/frs)