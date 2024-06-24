According to a study published online on JCPP Advancesthe underlying symptoms of social anxiety are associated with suicidal ideation and depressive symptoms for two years.

Kenny Chiu, Ph.D., of the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom, and colleagues studied the temporal associations between baseline social anxiety and subsequent suicidal ideation and depressive symptoms in 2,397 young people (aged 14 to 24 years ).

The researchers found that social anxiety symptoms at baseline were associated with two-year suicidal ideation (β = 0.07) and two-year depressive symptoms (β = 0.08), after controlling for baseline variables.

The relationship between social anxiety symptoms at baseline and suicidal ideation at two years was significantly mediated by depressive symptoms at one year (β = 0.04), as was the relationship between social anxiety symptoms at baseline and symptoms depressive at two years (β = 0.06), after adjustment for age, sex and other covariates.

“In summary, in this study, we found evidence in a nonclinical sample that social anxiety symptoms may be prospectively linked to suicidal ideation and depressive symptoms through intermediate depressive symptoms,” the authors write.

“Therefore, it is useful to develop a more comprehensive assessment of suicide and depression risks in socially anxious youth and offer timely psychological intervention for social anxiety in adolescence.”

Adolescents who experience higher levels of social anxiety symptoms are more likely to report increased suicidal thoughts and other depressive symptoms two years later.

The study conducted by the University of East Anglia sheds light on the urgent need for early interventions to address social anxiety in young people. The study, “Social anxiety symptoms and their relationship to suicidal ideation and depressive symptoms in adolescents: a prospective study,” is published in JCPP Advances.

Lead author Dr Kenny Chiu, lecturer in clinical psychology at UEA’s Department of Clinical Psychology and Psychological Therapies, said: “Social anxiety disorder (SAD) often begins during adolescence, manifesting as intense fear and discomfort in social situations.

“This study provides valuable information about how social anxiety symptoms may pose risks for the development of other major mental health problems if left unaddressed.”

Second author Professor Argyris Stringaris, professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at University College London, said: “Our findings suggest that addressing social anxiety early could be crucial in preventing the development of suicidal thoughts and other depressive symptoms.”

Depressive symptoms one year into the study also partially explained the connection between early social anxiety and later depressive symptoms.

The latest author, Dr Eleanor Leigh, MRC Clinician Scientist Fellow at the University of Oxford and Honorary Associate Professor at University College London, said: “Our findings highlight that social anxiety plays a role significant in the persistence of depressive symptoms in adolescents”.

The study is based on a meta-analytic review conducted by Dr Eleanor Leigh, Dr Kenny Chiu and Dr Elizabeth Ballard, which highlighted the lack of longitudinal research examining the relationship between social anxiety and suicidal thoughts in adolescents.

The study analyzed data from the 2,400 Wellcome Trust Neuroscience in Psychiatry Network (NSPN) cohort dataset.

This accelerated longitudinal study recruited more than 2,400 young people aged 14 to 24 from the London and Cambridgeshire areas between 2012 and 2017.

Participants were assessed over a two-year period, once at the beginning, again a year later and finally at the end of two years.

Dr Chiu said: “Such a discovery would not have been possible without the NSPN consortium, which provides reliable data accessible to researchers on child and adolescent mental health.”

What is social anxiety?

It’s normal to feel nervous in some social situations. For example, going on a date or giving a presentation can cause that feeling of butterflies in your stomach. But in social anxiety disorder, also called social phobia, everyday interactions cause significant anxiety, self-consciousness, and embarrassment because you fear being scrutinized or judged negatively by others.

In social anxiety disorder, fear and anxiety lead to avoidance that can disrupt your life. Severe stress can affect relationships, daily routines, work, school, or other activities.

The disorder can be a chronic mental health condition, but learning coping skills in psychotherapy and taking medication can help you gain confidence and improve your ability to interact with others.

Feelings of shyness or discomfort in certain situations are not necessarily signs of social anxiety disorder, especially in children. Comfort levels in social situations vary depending on personality traits and life experiences. Some people are naturally reserved while others are more outgoing.

In contrast to everyday nervousness, social anxiety disorder involves fear, anxiety, and avoidance that interfere with relationships, daily routines, work, school, or other activities. Social anxiety disorder typically begins in the early to mid-adolescence, although it can sometimes appear in younger children or adults.

Signs and symptoms of the disorder may include constant:

•Fear of situations in which you might be judged negatively

•Worry about embarrassing or humiliating yourself

•Intense fear of interacting or talking to strangers

•Fear that others will notice that you seem anxious

•Fear of physical symptoms that might cause embarrassment, such as blushing, sweating, shaking, or having a shaky voice

•Avoidance of doing things or talking to people for fear of embarrassment

•Avoidance of situations where you may be the center of attention

Anxiety in anticipation of a feared activity or event

•Intense fear or anxiety during social situations

•Analyzing your performance and identifying flaws in your interactions after a social situation

•Expectation of the worst possible consequences from a negative experience during a social situation

For children, anxiety about interacting with adults or peers can be manifested by crying, having tantrums, clinging to parents, or refusing to speak up in social situations.

Social performance anxiety disorder occurs when you experience intense fear and anxiety while speaking or performing in public, but not in other types of more general social situations.

Physical signs and symptoms can sometimes accompany social anxiety disorder and may include:

•To blush

•Fast heartbeat

•Tremor

•Sweating

•Stomach pain or nausea

•Difficulty catching your breath

•Dizziness or lightheadedness

•Feeling that your mind has gone blank

•Muscle tension

Symptoms of the disorder may change over time. They may flare up if you are dealing with a lot of change, stress, or demands in your life. While avoiding anxiety-provoking situations may make you feel better in the short term, the anxiety is likely to continue long term if you don’t get treatment.

Like many other mental health conditions, social anxiety disorder likely results from a complex interaction of biological and environmental factors. Possible causes include:

Hereditary traits. Anxiety disorders tend to be hereditary. However, it’s not entirely clear how much of this may be due to genetics and how much is due to learned behavior.

Structure of the brain. A structure in the brain called the amygdala (uh-MIG-duh-luh) may play a role in controlling the fear response. People who have an overactive amygdala may have an increased fear response, causing greater anxiety in social situations.

Environment. Social anxiety disorder may be a learned behavior: Some people may develop significant anxiety after an unpleasant or embarrassing social situation. Additionally, there may be an association between social anxiety disorder and parents who model anxious behaviors in social situations or are more controlling or overprotective of their children.