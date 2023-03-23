In a study published in the Journal of Personalitiesmarried people tend to be less satisfied with their relationship when one partner suffers from social anhedonia, a trait that causes someone to take less pleasure in social interactions. This discrepancy between spouses also tends to lead to more destructive communication, at least according to the recent study.

It is often said that we humans are social creatures, and research has highlighted the impact that loneliness can have on our healthBoth physical and mental, not surprisingly for many, the lockdowns and self-isolation due to the COVID pandemic have provided an unwelcome glimpse into a life cut off from those around us.

But some people are less interested in social interactions, and according to some interpretations, they have less “need to belong”. This is due to a trait called social anhedonia, which is not the same as being introverted or socially anxious. People with this condition have a less drive to seek out social interactionsas they do not get pleasure from it.

Social anhedonia can be a feature of a number of psychological disorders, such as schizophrenia. In general, people who score higher for social anhedonia are less likely to enter marriages and long-term relationships, and when they do, they are more likely to report relationship dysfunction.

But this recently published study was the first to try to understand the effect that a person’s social anhedonia can have on both partners in a marriage.

What is the recent study on social anhedonia

I study, conducted by Kenneth Tan of Singapore Management University, has included 100 married couples of different sex and was conducted between 2011 and 2013.

There have been three waves of data collection during the longitudinal study: a first wave at the beginning of the study period; a second after 6 months, and the third after 12 months; During this period couples completed questionnaires to rate their levels of anhedonia, the amount of conflict within their relationship, and their overall marital satisfaction.

Individuals with higher levels of social anhedonia—thus, less interested in social interactions with other people—were less satisfied with their marriages, and their spouses also reported lower satisfaction scores.

To understand what might be behind this, the authors turned to communication data. Social anhedonia was associated with behaviors such as demand-withdraw communication: Have you ever tried to argue with someone who simply refuses to commit? Maybe he even leaves while you’re talking? This is the notice of withdrawal of the application and has been called a relationship killer.

The researchers also found a link between anhedonia and higher rates of avoidance-withholding communication, otherwise known as the silent treatment. In all of these cases, the partner with social anhedonia was more likely to use these communication patterns however the study results did not show an effect on the other partner’s communication behaviors.

There are some important caveats though, for example same-sex couples were not included and the data was collected through self-report, which always carries a risk of bias.

The authors also point out that other similar studies of newlywed couples have had much larger sample sizes and the very fact that only the newly weds were included means it is difficult to know how these findings will play out in the long term but, as the authors conclude , this research could open the door to a greater understanding of how a person’s social anhedonia can impact not only them, but their romantic partner as well:

“Future research [potrebbe collegare] social anhedonia to relationship dynamics by showing that although social anhedonia can generally be viewed as related to adverse outcomes, a more nuanced view should recognize its impact on both partners and also from a longitudinal perspective.”.

