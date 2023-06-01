Social and health services | The Ministry of Finance warns about increasing purchase services: “Very embarrassing features”

A purchase service doctor is about 2–2.5 times more expensive for the welfare region than a doctor who is part of the region’s own staff, writes VM in his memo.

Treasury (VM) warns in its memorandum that increasing purchasing services in social and health services may lead to an increase in costs. The memo was sent to the government auditor in April.

VM writes that purchasing services are not an “automatic solution” to social security problems, as the public and private social security sectors compete for the same employees. The availability of labor is currently the biggest problem of social security services.

According to VM, if the public sector starts buying more and more services from private producers, this could lead to worsening problems.

“From the point of view of the labor market, the solution can have very embarrassing features, such as the fact that the employee receives a better salary through a temporary work company, which does not increase the total amount of work offered, but increases costs. According to the information received from the welfare areas, a purchasing service doctor is approximately 2-2.5 times more expensive than our own personnel,” the memo reads.

VM estimates that the tightened treatment guarantee will drive welfare areas to use more purchase services than at present. The treatment guarantee in primary health care will be tightened to 7 days this year and 14 days next year.

On the other hand, according to the Ministry of Health, the tightening of nurse staffing may reduce purchasing services: tighter staffing may lead to the downsizing of care places if the number of employees required by the staffing is not available. In this case, it may be easier for the welfare area to reduce care places acquired as purchased services rather than its own care places. Nursing staffing means how many nurses there must be per resident in a 24-hour nursing home.

In board negotiations, Säätytalo is currently looking for solutions to curb the growth of health and social care costs and the lack of personnel. Board member Petteri Orpo (cook) said on Thursday morning at Säätytalo, that the private social security sector will be used more in the future, and that means, for example, purchasing services.

Before elections, the coalition also spoke in favor of comparing the costs of welfare areas. The coalition has driven law, which would force the welfare regions to calculate and publish the costs of the services they provide. In this way, they could be compared both with each other and with the production costs of the private sector. In the proposal of the coalition, this was calculated to result in savings of up to one billion euros.

In the memorandum sent to the negotiators, VM also takes a position on cost reporting. According to the ministry, it is important that cost comparability is developed, but “unrealistic expectations” should not be set for it.

“However, it is not possible to standardize the basis of cost accounting in all respects, because the legislation on the welfare area enables different organizational solutions, for example with regard to the organization of premises. The methods of organizing and producing services can also vary,” the ministry writes.