Social and health services The establishment of a new Hus Group was approved in the regions of Uusimaa

A minority of politicians saw the proposed division of power as a problem for democracy.

Mixed The regional councils of Western Uusimaa, Eastern Uusimaa and Vantaa and Kerava have approved the Hus Group’s charter agreement, which will be formed due to the social reform, on Tuesday evening.

The treaty still requires the approval of the Central Uusimaa Regional Council and the Helsinki City Council. The two will be dealing with it about a week before May Day.

The treaty outlines, for example, the way in which political power will be exercised in the future Hus and the logic by which the various regions and Helsinki will finance special medical care services.

The Treaty, as presented, was approved by a clear majority in three councils and is expected to pass through two others.

This would mean, for example, that Hus’ supreme political power would be exercised in the future by the Joint Assembly instead of the Hus council today. In it, each region would appoint one representative who does not have to be a politician.

For example In the welfare area of ​​Vantaa and Kerava Summer Bear (ps) tabled an amendment opposing the General Assembly on the grounds that it did not represent a political balance of power in accordance with the election results.

The amendment was lost in the vote on 17-52. In Eastern Uusimaa, the presentation in favor of the council model fell by a vote of 7–52.

At the same time, the delegates in Western Uusimaa ended up sending greetings to the state. They hope that the money needed for Hus’ research and education would come from the state as separate funding and not as part of the entire pot needed for social and health care.

Similar a discussion is also expected during Labor Day.

In Helsinki, previously in the city government, representatives of the sdp, the left-wing union and the fundamental Finns voted against the proposed treaty because, according to them, the highest decision-making is lacking in terms of democracy, publicity and civic influence.

