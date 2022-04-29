Social and health services The establishment of a new Hus Group is now certain – the Central Uusimaa Welfare Region approves the agreement

The Hus Group will replace the current Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District at the beginning of 2023.

Central Uusimaa the district council of the welfare area approved the huss group’s charter on thursday.

On the basis of the basic agreement, the Hus Group will be established, whose members include the welfare areas of Eastern Uusimaa, Central Uusimaa, Western Uusimaa and Vantaa and Kerava in addition to the City of Helsinki.

The Central Uusimaa Welfare Region was the last to approve the treaty.

Hus Group will start operations in early 2023. It will replace the current Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital district Husin.

Among other things, the treaty outlines how political power and money will be used in the future Hus Group.

In the future, Hus’ supreme political power will lie with the consortium. Now it is on the Hus council, which includes 55 politicians.

Decision the Treaty arose after the vote. The model of the Treaty’s general meeting was particularly heated.

Regional Commissioner Maiju Tapiolinna (ps) proposed the reinstatement of the Treaty in preparation. He required that the highest decision-making body be a joint council with at least 50 members.

The recovery show crashed with 47-21 votes. One delegate abstained.

Accredited Olli Savela (left) proposed that the Treaty not be adopted and that the highest decision-making body should be at least the current group.

The amendment fell by a vote of 46-21. Two delegates abstained.

In the process the regional council decided to approve the rescue co-operation agreement.

The co-operation agreement establishes a joint rescue service for the Central Uusimaa welfare area and the Vantaa and Kerava welfare areas.