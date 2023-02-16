Thursday, February 16, 2023
Social and health services | Sources: Municipalities’ partial optimization and neglect of health and social care measures worsened the treatment crisis

February 16, 2023
Social and health services | Sources: Municipalities’ partial optimization and neglect of health and social care measures worsened the treatment crisis

Policy|Social and Health Services

“Municipalities underbudgeted their health and social care spending and neglected to develop the sector for years. Now these jobs are in the lap of the welfare regions”, says Kirsi Varhila, director of the Satakunta welfare region.

Picture: Kimmo Taskinen / HS

Veera Paananen HS, Teemu Luukka HS

2:00 am | Updated 6:05

Multi the Finn was shocked at the end of last year, when the media was filled with news where elderly people were escorted out of hospital emergency rooms.

Ambulances brought patients to the emergency room in vain, and people waited tens of hours to receive treatment for their acute problem.

