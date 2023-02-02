Social and health care | THL: The number of home care customer visits turned to a clear decline last year

There were almost two million fewer home care visits last year than in 2021. Valvira took the home care situation as the target of monitoring.

Personnel the number of elderly people in round-the-clock care has continued to rise.

According to the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL), 4,300 employees with social and healthcare training were recruited to permanent employment for round-the-clock care during six months.

Last November, according to THL, 95 percent of the operational units reached the statutory personnel measurement. In round-the-clock care for the elderly, the ratio is 0.6 employees per client.

In November already a third of the units met the target dimension, which is 0.7 employees per customer.

Based on the situation in November, THL estimates that raising the staffing ratio to 0.7 will require the additional work of almost 3,000 full-time people.

The minimum staffing according to the Elderly Services Act is to be staggered so that from April 1, the minimum staffing will be 0.65 employees per customer and from December 1, 0.7 employees per customer.

The goal of the law reform has been to free up nurses and community nurses for nursing work and to allocate auxiliary tasks, such as laundry and food maintenance, to auxiliary personnel.

THL monitors the implementation of the statutory staffing every six months. In monitoring, the units store their working hours data in THL’s database themselves and are responsible for the correctness of the given data.

Geriatric in home care, the recruitment of social security-trained employees decreased by 18 percent from May 2022.

The number of home care customer visits also decreased last year. Almost two million fewer home care visits were made than the previous year.

“Well-being areas should map the home care situation in their area as quickly as possible. Based on the home care visit statistics obtained as preliminary information and the actual recruitments, it can be concluded that the availability of home care has weakened throughout the country. During the Corona period, some of those who need help may have been completely without home care services. The amount of home care produced should increase as the number of the elderly population increases,” says THL’s leading expert Sari Kehusmaa in the bulletin.

The Social and Health Licensing and Control Agency Valvira and the Regional Administration Agency say that they will monitor the adequacy and competence of the staff in home care for the elderly and the quality of home care in a planned manner this year.

According to monitoring findings, there are several development needs in home care services, Valvira says. There is room for improvement in, among other things, medication safety, the adequacy of personnel and the timeliness of services.

According to Valvira, THL’s recent monitoring data confirm the need for monitoring.

“The situation is worrying, because the need for services for the elderly increases as the population ages. In services provided at home, the need for the service usually increases first,” Valvira’s group manager Kirsti Tolonen says in the press release.