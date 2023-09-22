Social and health care | Money and personnel are not enough for the services organized in the current way, says Anna-Kaisa Ikonen

The welfare areas hope that the government will relax the rules for balancing the economy. The government is not going to do that, says Minister of Municipalities and Regions Anna-Kaisa Ikonen (Kok).

Almost all regions are accumulating a deficit of tens of millions of euros this year. In total, the deficit for the welfare areas and the Hus group is around 1.2 billion euros.

According to the law, the regions must fix their accumulated deficits this year by the end of 2026. To cover the deficit, the regions should make a surplus in the coming years, but Health and safety managers interviewed by HS consider it downright impossible to make a surplus.

Several welfare regional leaders have expressed the wish that the three-year deficit rule be relaxed.

“A strict schedule may lead to adaptation measures that are too drastic and too fast in some areas,” commented the director of the social, health and rescue sector of the City of Helsinki, for example. Juha Jolkkonen.

Ikosen for the time being, it is too early to draw conclusions about the functionality of the financing model.

“Now it is premature to think about extending the deficit period. The first retrospective review of the funding is coming in 2025, i.e. it will be in the first period of covering deficits. There is a lot of uncertainty associated with the initial economic situation, and on the other hand, we don’t yet know how the regions’ own measures will bite.”

Ikonen also does not believe that the situation would automatically be eased if the deficit coverage period were extended.

“If the schedule were to be loosened, at least to me, I am concerned that then the regions could accumulate a deficit for several more years. In that case, the problem would just shift and the situation could end up being even worse than it is now.”

In the regions according to the law, they are entitled to additional funding if their money is not enough to provide statutory services.

However, the new government wants to tighten its grip on the economic control of the regions. It has been agreed in the government program that if the region requests additional money from the state even once, it may have to undergo an assessment procedure. According to the government’s program, the procedure always investigates the possibility that the area that requested additional money will be merged with another area.

The welfare areas themselves completely defeat the idea of ​​combining welfare areas. Several social security managers interviewed by HS say that they do not believe that merging would ease the financial crisis or secure the organization of services.

Can two or three poor regions be combined into one economically balanced region?

“I wouldn’t rush to talk about that phase at this point. The regions have been responsible for organizing services for only nine months. Legislation has to have edges, and that logging is more of a sternboard logging. At this point, I want to believe that solutions are being sought in welfare areas, and I have also been left with such an image when I have met welfare area managers. I don’t think they have had such a line that they only ask for money”, Ikonen answers.

In the government program it is said that pressure should be applied to social security services from expensive specialized medical care to primary health care and prevention in order to reduce the increase in costs.

The goal requires that the regions are able to put more money and employees at the basic level than at present.

Can the goal be achieved if the regions have to cut basic health care, such as health centers, at the very beginning?

“The important thing here is to think about how things are done. Services can be organized, for example, digitally and as mobile services. Now that the basic and special level have been combined, already in the budgeting phase it is possible to plan more effectively where the money should be directed. In the government program, it has also been agreed that the importance of hyte-keromi (promoting well-being and health) in the funding model will be increased from the current one.”

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) said in an interview with HS this week that the regions would have “overinterpreted” the records of the government program. He hoped that the regions would not make savings programs, but “productivity measures”.

According to the law, however, the regions must cover their deficit. Director of the Pirkanmaa welfare area Marina Erhola said earlier to HS, that there is no other option but to take austerity measures in the financial framework set by the law. In his opinion, on the other hand, it is also a good thing, because the current system will not last, but for example the downsizing of offices is necessary in the long run.

Ikonen agrees with Erhola.

“Money and personnel are not enough for the services organized in the current way. If we want to secure future welfare services, it is necessary to reform. The previous government made an administrative reform, and now it’s the turn to reform the services. When money and personnel are tight, it is important to think about how to use them as accurately as possible for the most important thing, i.e. caring for people.”

Ultimately, the constitution guarantees the implementation of social and health services, says Ikonen.

“I don’t need to worry about that. A way of doing things may change, but the services will remain.”