Social and health care | Expert: The cuts being made now are exactly what was wanted from the social security reform

Sote researcher Liina-Kaisa Tynkkynen is not surprised by the savings programs. According to him, however, we are still far from the point of collapse of services.

Finns social security services still work quite well, says the research manager and docent of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL). Liina-Kaisa Tynkkynen.

“Sometimes the news gives the impression that everything is collapsing and you can no longer get service from anywhere. I would argue that we are still quite far from that. The reality is that our service system does work, and globally it is quite reasonable.”

During the past month, the welfare regions have reported about significant cuts to Finns’ social and health care services.

All welfare areas are running a deficit of tens of millions of euros this year.

Since the financial law requires the regions to balance their finances, the regions are practically forced to make large savings measures. For example, Pirkanmaa plans to close down almost half of its health centers.

I like it has not been surprised by the surgery plans.

“After all, the whole point of the reform was to do things in a new way.”

According to Tynkkynen, it was to be expected that physical offices would have to be discontinued, especially in small towns – to such an extent that the current funding of the welfare areas and the number of social security personnel are on a tight budget.

“On the other hand, this is exactly what several previous governments have wanted from social security reform, i.e. that the increase in costs can be curbed.”

In the field of social security employee salaries account for most of the costs. Therefore, it is difficult to achieve significant savings without cutting services.

Of course, it could always be decided politically that massively more money would be put into the social security system, Tynkkynen says. That way, for example, the closure of health centers would not be necessary.

“But I don’t see such a future. On the contrary, the choice has long been to curb the increase in costs.”

The current government has outlined in its government program that the increase in the costs of health and social services services will be curbed by 1.4 billion euros by 2027.

The goal is in relation to the pressure calculation made by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) on the increase in costs. According to the pressure calculation, the costs will increase more than the state funding increases according to the plan made by the last government.

Among other things, salary increases and the cost of purchasing services have increased costs. It is also estimated that on the eve of social security reform municipalities underbudget social security services consciously and therefore the cost pressure is visible now.

In the current one in the situation, you have to weigh how to get the best benefit for the population with the existing money and personnel, Tynkkynen says.

According to Tynkkynen, with centralization it is possible to achieve a situation where services are in fewer places, but they work and are of high quality.

At the same time, it means that the journey to basic services will increase for some people.

“We have to think about how to secure trips to services for these people.”

Other geographically large countries also wrestle with the same questions, Tynkkynen says.

“People are allowed to choose where they live, and that choice is influenced by many things. Then the question is to what extent they want to secure services at the same level everywhere. And then we would hope politicians would be honest in that if a decision is made on a certain budget framework, they would tell us what kind of service system it is enough for.”

“ “I see the risk of overdoing it.”

But what would happen if the welfare districts did not just decide on cuts, such as closing down health centers and other offices?

If the funding were to remain as it is now, the services would slowly disappear, Tynkkynen estimates.

“In that case, the deterioration of services would happen unplanned, when there was simply no staff. Or else, uniformly bad quality would be offered everywhere.”

For this reason, according to Tynkkynen, it is good that the cuts are made in such a way that strategic thinking is involved. He is still worried about the current situation as well.

“When the regions have a really big funding gap to cover, I see it as a risk that excesses will be made if the cuts are made quickly. How good background analyzes and impact assessments have been done?”

One one of the goals of social security reform has always been that when basic health care and specialized medical care are put together, the regions will be able to plan their activities in such a way that the focus of treatment can be reduced from expensive specialized medical care to basic medical care.

However, according to Tynkkynen, this will not happen right away, and therefore, according to him, primary health care would need extra money in the initial stages.

“The point is to reduce the need for specialized medical care. After all, they don’t decrease just because something is cut, but in the longer term as a result of primary health care working.”

Government trying to tackle the problem with the help of private health companies.

The government agreed in its budget negotiations that 335 million euros of government money will be put into raising Kela compensations during the government’s term

The idea is that when a person receives a higher Kela compensation, they will go to a private doctor more often to treat themselves. This would shorten the queues on the public side.

Many people in the social welfare sector have criticized the idea. For example, the director of the Vantaa and Kerava welfare region Timo Aronkytö said in an interview with HS in the springthat the model is so bad that it is completely unworkable.

Tynkkynen also criticized the increase in Kela compensations. On the public side, many clients have multiple ailments, and continuity of care is important for them.

“If the compensation rises from eight euros to 30 euros, then the people who have the most needs will hardly switch to private. I argue that this only benefits health companies and those people who already use private services. If basic health care is to be strengthened, it could have been more effective to give the same money to welfare areas for the purchase of services.”