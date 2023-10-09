Social and health care | A temporary work company is looking for caregivers with a monthly salary of 4,000 euros – according to Tehy, the situation is unsustainable

Hoitajaliitto Tehy executive director Else-Mai Kirvesniemi considers the job advertisement an example of the situation to which the “shocking shortage of nurses” leads.

At least 4,000 euros per month and shift allowances on top. It is a salary level that not many nurses in Finland can reach.

Hiring doctors and nurses through Medforia is not only possible, but real.

Medforia is currently looking for a nurse for the primary care acute department at the Hyvinkää office. The company says the salary is at least 4,000 euros per month without shift allowances.

Medforia is a staffing company that hires gig doctors and nurses. It has started its operations three years ago.

Through Medforia, both nurses and doctors do gig work.

Medforian responsible for the recruitment of nurses Markus Lehto says that there is currently “extremely high demand” for gig nurses and doctors.

“The competition has also become tougher, especially during this year. It’s a good thing, because it reduces unreasonable salaries.”

Lehto says that, especially in the less populated regions of Lapland, nurses have been sought for up to double the salary compared to what a public nurse doing the same job gets.

“Some kind of pendulum movement has been going on here,” says Lehto, referring to the low salary level of caregivers in Finland.

Lehto himself does not consider the monthly salary of 4,000 euros for the work of a nurse to be high, but rather suitable.

“Of course it’s great for caregivers that they finally get higher compensation for valuable work.”

The salary of a nurse working in the public sector varies depending on the job and the welfare area. The task-specific monthly salary, i.e. the basic salary, is around 2,700–3,100 euros.

Medforia invites nurses on their website to apply for jobs through them exceptionally without a resume.

Lehto says that in this way they try to get as many contacts as possible.

“We will look at resumes at a later stage.”

Nurses’ union Tehy’s executive director Else-Mai Kirvesniemi considers Medforia’s job advertisement as a typical example of the situation to which the “shocking shortage of nurses” leads.

“At Tehy, we have been warning about the situation for a long time.”

According to Kirvesniemi, the problem is caused by poor salaries in the public sector. He points an accusing finger towards welfare areas.

“In no case do I blame individual caregivers or temporary work companies,” says Kirvesniemi.

On a wider scale in the picture, however, he considers patching up the labor shortage with gig nurses as “patching a stupid blanket.”

“It is a short-sighted action. Of course, the temporary work company also takes its own financial share in the caregivers’ agency work.”

Ax Cape asks why the welfare regions would not hire permanent caregivers at a similar salary.

“It is an unsustainable situation that people who do the same work at the same time receive different wages for their work.”

Kirvesniemi wonders if welfare areas even think about what happens when a large number of caregivers do their work through temporary work companies.

“Long-term competence wears out. In the longer term, it will be reflected in the level of care, when the development of the work is left undone,” he estimates.

Medforian Lehto does not see a problem in the fact that a nurse working through a temporary work company receives a clearly higher salary for the same work than a public nurse.

“Every nurse has to ask themselves whether they want to work in the public or private sector,” says Lehto.

Lehto considers Medforia to be a solution to the shortage of nurses and the poor salary of nurses.

“In an optimal situation, the welfare state would function as it did in previous years. But like elsewhere, things also revolve around money in the social welfare sector.”