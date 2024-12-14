Agents of the National Police have arrested a repeat thief in Alicante who assaulted at least five shops opening butrons and caused significant material damage in addition to generating social alarm, although it did not obtain any valuable loot, as reported by the Headquarters.

The arrested person, a 47-year-old Spaniard, is accused of being the alleged perpetrator of five robberies with force and the investigation, carried out over several weeks, has made it possible to identify a very specific modus operandi used, which led to his location.

The criminal used the “butrón” technique and pierced the walls of adjacent premises to access the target establishment. Furthermore, he carried out “tastings«, small holes in the partitions and walls, to evaluate the feasibility of completing the hole without finding physical barriers that would hinder access.

Likewise, he carefully selected his goals, giving priority to pharmacies, optics and cafesbecause they are businesses with cash registers and cash inside. In addition, he studied security systems, such as cameras and alarms, as well as access and escape points, always acting during business hours. early morning and during weekends or holidays.









The five robberies occurred in premises located in adjacent streets of an active commercial area of ​​Alicante. Although in none of the cases valuable objects were stolen, the damage caused to both the perforated walls and the access infrastructure generated a serious economic impact for merchants, in addition to social alarm.

The author was known to use a suitcase of large dimensionspreviously identified in a previous arrest. This completely coincided with the one used in the five robberies investigated, where it transported tools such as sledgehammers, shears, crowbars and screwdrivers, essential for making butrons. For his arrest, a specific search device was established.

The suspect was located and arrested within days after establishing the device. With multiple backgrounds police officers for similar events, has been placed at the disposal of the Alicante Court of Investigation, where his judicial situation will be determined.

Preventive tips

In the statement to inform of this arrest, the National Police has also disseminated a series of recommendations to contribute to the fight against crime and encourages citizens to collaborate with the security forces by reporting any suspicious activity.

Regarding advice to prevent theft in commercial premises, the following precautions have been indicated:

-Review of security systems: Make sure security cameras, alarms and motion sensors are properly installed and working.

-Reinforce entrances and walls: The walls of adjacent premises can be a weak point. Consider reinforcing these structures with stronger materials.

-Avoid hoarding cash: Aim to make regular deposits to reduce cash stored in cash registers overnight.

-Collaboration between neighbors and merchants: Promote mutual surveillance in the business community and immediately report any suspicious behavior.

Finally, he recalled that criminal acts can be reported anonymously through the page official website or going to the nearest police stations. “The citizen collaboration “It is essential for the prevention and resolution of crimes, helping to guarantee the safety and tranquility of everyone,” he added.