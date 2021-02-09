In Russia, they want to make social advertising mandatory on the Internet. The members of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy are planning to submit to the lower house a corresponding bill (Izvestia has it) on February 10.

The document presupposes amendments to the law “On Advertising”. He introduces a mandatory quota of 5% for the placement of social advertising on the Internet. It is assumed that this will affect sites that distribute advertising, which are visited by more than 100 thousand Russian users per day.

Roskomnadzor supports the bill, the department told Izvestia. The Federation Council and the FAS also supported the initiative.

The bill provides for the creation of a monitoring system for Internet sites. This requires a single operator who will select advertising products on a competitive basis and track the fulfillment of the 5% quota in the total volume of advertising on the Internet.

According to three Izvestia sources, the Internet Development Institute may become the operator. In September 2020, Iran has already signed a memorandum on social advertising with Mail.ru Group, Rambler Group and Yandex. According to him, the companies gave the institute the authority to place social advertising on their resources.

