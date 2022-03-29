Culiacán, Sinaloa.- With the paid water bill in hand, José María Figueroa went to the Municipal Palace to request the resignation of the Town Clerk from Culiacán, Othón Herrera and Cairo Yarahuán after he was on social networks He will answer that whoever owes the water pays for it.

According to the social activist, he denounced through social networks that again for the sector where he lives and Santa Fe they frequently run out of water service.

He explained that he even considers that the cuts could be in bad faith because he frequently denounces various irregularities and leaves him without water.

He regretted that the municipal official, instead of attending to the complaint and helping them find a solution, replied that whoever owes water should pay for it, which is why he went to ask for his resignation.

He explained that while he pays more than 300 pesos for water, the mayor receives a receipt for 137 pesos, which he considers a mockery.

Figueroa also went to the State Human Rights Commission to file a complaint about the water cuts that have been made and also about political harassment by City Hall authorities.