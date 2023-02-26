The social action module was inaugurated “Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace”in the Temple of the Immaculate Conception, Historic Center with the aim of rebuild peace so that the inhabitants will apply to other types of policies to recover the tranquility and peace they need.

After the increase in injuries with firearms and the elevation of the violence rates, criminal groups were strengthened and armed themselves as a world power where crimes grew in previous governments.

He stressed the importance of preventive programs such as “Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace”which implements the Government of the Mexico City, headed by Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum, through the Secretary of Government.

“A prevention program to achieve security and laPaz reject link between concentration and García Luna casethrough which it seeks to remove weapons from homes because they represent a risk for families, mainly for girls, boys and women.

The redemption module Temple of the Immaculate Conception a 357 magnum revolver was delivered, for which 6,500 pesos were paid; In addition, minors present at the event exchanged their war toys for didactic ones.