Development studio Tower Studios, founded by former Sensible Software John Hare, has announced that Sociable Soccer 24 will come up PCs and consoles during 2023, after a long period of exclusivity of the series for the Apple Arcade subscription service, where it reached the first position of the most played titles.

The ambitions of Sociable Soccer 24

Sociable Soccer 2024 is just meant to be fun

Hare’ hopes to take EA Sports FC and efootball head-to-head by going against theirs gameplay sumptuous but predictable simulation with the emotions and the unexpected of the English game, with single player, online and offline multiplayer games played at very high speed. After all we are always talking about the spiritual heir of Sensible Soccer.

All players who have purchased the Steam version in Early Access of Sociable Soccer will receive the game for free at launch in November this year. The console versions will be out soon. Sociable Soccer 24 will arrive on: Nintendo Switch, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One.