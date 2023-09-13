Sochi defeated Severstal with a score of 5:4 in overtime of the KHL match

Sochi snatched victory from Severstal in the regular season match of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place in Cherepovets. In regular time the game ended with the score 4:4. The hosts scored goals from Dmitry Moiseev, Egor Stepanov and Alexander Skorenov, who scored a double. Jesse Graham and Timur Khafizov scored for the guests, also scoring twice. The winning goal in overtime was scored by Sochi forward Sergei Popov.

Next, Severstal will play away against Vityaz on September 16. The meeting will begin at 14:00 Moscow time. “Sochi” will host “Sibir” at its arena the day before. The starting whistle will sound at 19:30.

The current winner of the Gagarin Cup is Moscow CSKA. In the 2022/2023 season, the team won the trophy for the third time. The capital club defeated Ak Bars in a series of up to four wins with a score of 4:3. Previously, the army team won the Russian Championship in the 2018/2019 and 2021/2022 seasons.