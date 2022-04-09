Formula 1 is still trying to fully define the world calendar 2022. The current season should see the Circus reach the record figure of ben 23 GPs disputed, but the cancellation of the Russian GP – linked to the aggression of Ukraine by the Moscow government – has left Stefano Domenicali and all the top of the sport with the need to find a replacement for the Sochi round. Initially the feeling of everyone inside the paddock was that they would be back racing in Qatar, on the Losail circuit. The track became part of the world championship program in 2021 and has signed a long-term contract with F1 which starts in 2023. This year, in fact, we wanted to avoid having the race run as the country will already be involved in the race. organization of the soccer world cup.

For this reason, the idea of ​​a suggestive alternative is gaining ground. As reported by the site Autosport.com in fact there would be the possibility of making a dispute two races on the Singapore city track. The Marina Bay round is scheduled for October 2, a week after what would have been the location of the Russian GP. The stage on 25 September would be the first of a hat-trick, as F1 will then stop in Suzuka on 9 October. So having two races on the same track would help the teams also logistically.

The hypothesis is that the eventual Singapore-1 race, the replacement for Sochi, takes place at a slightly earlier time than the traditional ‘night’ of the Asian city-state. Singapore has been missing from the F1 calendar since 2019, due to the pandemic that did not allow the event to take place in 2020 and 2021. Among the elements that advise against landing in Qatar there is also that of temperatures. In fact, at the end of September the average temperature in the country is around 38 degrees during the day. However, having the race run in the evening, as happened last year, could solve this problem.

In the list of possible candidates, however, there is also a rather intriguing European option. As reported by the German siteo Auto Motor und Sport in fact, if no country offered enough money to host the ‘lost’ round from Russia, Formula 1 could always consider a race in Germany, a pivotal nation of motorsport in terms of tradition and history but is currently off the calendar. The idea of ​​the Circus in this case would be to act as for Las Vegas: acting as a promoter of the event and collecting the revenue from the tickets sold. Finally, the hypothesis so desired by Hamilton could become reality in the 2024 season, namely that of a South African GP. The candidate track is obviously the historic one, but recently renewed, of Kyalami.