The directors of the Department of Architecture and Urban Planning of the Sochi Administration were suspected of receiving a multimillion-dollar bribe, a criminal case was initiated, reported TASS in the press service of the Investigative Committee for the Krasnodar Territory.

“The first department for the investigation of particularly important cases of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the region, based on the materials of the employees of the economic security and anti-corruption units of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region, initiated a criminal case against the director of the Department of Architecture and Urban Development of the Sochi Administration and his 50-year-old friend. Depending on the role of each, they are suspected of taking bribes on an especially large scale (part 6 of Art. 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) and mediation in bribery (part 4 of Art. 291.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), ”the message says.

As specifies REN TV, we are talking about Sergei Oganezov, who took over as Director of the Department of Architecture and Urban Planning of the Sochi Administration in November 2019.

According to the investigation, the bribe was supposed to help speed up the processing and issuance of permits for the construction of an apartment complex.

The total amount of the bribe was supposed to be 75 million rubles. However, only 3.7 million rubles were paid out of them, after which the director of the construction organization, from whom they demanded money, turned to law enforcement officers.

The arrest of the suspects was not reported. The investigation of the criminal case continues.

On April 27, the head physician of the largest hospital in Transbaikalia confessed to bribery, but to a lesser extent than indicated in the criminal case.