FC Sochi is negotiating with the capital’s Spartak on the purchase of striker Alexander Kokorin in the winter transfer window, writes “Championship” citing a knowledgeable source.

Kokorin played for Sochi on loan in the second half of last season, when he had a contract with Zenit.

We will remind, on August 2, Kokorin signed a contract with Spartak until 2023, moving there as a free agent.

Earlier it was reported that the footballer may continue his career in Italy at the Roma club. But the owner of the Moscow club Leonid Fedun denied this information.

We add that the transfer cost of Kokorin is estimated at about 4.5 million euros.