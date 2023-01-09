The most popular travel destinations for New Year and Christmas are Sochi, St. Petersburg, Moscow and the cities of the Golden Ring. This was told to Izvestia in the Alliance of travel agencies.

“The picture of popular New Year destinations in Russia has practically not changed since 2020. Unfortunately, popular places simply cannot accommodate everyone: the holidays of 2023 will be remembered by tourists with gigantic queues at the Hermitage in St. President of the Alliance of Russian Travel Agencies (ATA) Alexan Mkrtchyan.

According to him, due to the influx of guests, the sale of subscriptions to use the lift was also limited. Rosa Khutor sold 2,200 ski passes daily, which were taken apart in the first 10 minutes, Mkrtchyan noted.

The ATA Vice President also said that until 2020, Russian skiers went on vacation to the Alps – Italy, France, Switzerland, Andorra, Slovakia. However, in modern realities, only Krasnaya Polyana can compete with these resorts, since there are no hotels on Sheregesh, Arkhyz, Veduchi and Khibiny, which are also suitable for skiing, to accommodate everyone.

Due to the lack of vacant places, prices for ski tours have risen.

“Compared to last year, New Year’s holidays in Krasnaya Polyana have risen in price by thirty percent. Those who bought tours in July-August were able to save money: a three-ruble room with a check-in on January 2, which in December was sold for 25,000 rubles a day, cost 8,000 in July,” said Alexan Mkrtchyan.

