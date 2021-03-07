The players of the Sochi football club drew against their rivals from Rostov in the match of the 21st round of the Tinkoff of the Russian Premier League (RPL).

The meeting, which took place on Saturday in Rostov, ended with a score of 0: 0.

As a result, Sochi interrupted their winning streak in the championship, which lasted four matches.

Currently, Sochi is in third place in the championship standings, gaining 37 points. Rostov is fifth with 34 points.

Earlier it was reported about the approval of the list of Russian cities in which fan zones will appear during the European Football Championship postponed to 2021. According to the general director of the organizing committee of the Russian part of the tournament, Alexei Sorokin, this list will be agreed upon in April.

European Championship matches will be held from June 11 to July 11, 2021. In Russia, they will be held in St. Petersburg, where they will organize two fan zones – at the Palace Square and the Konyushennaya Square.