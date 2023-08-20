Sochi defeated Rostov 4-0 in the RPL match

Sochi won a crushing victory over Rostov in the match of the fifth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting was held in Sochi at the Fisht Olympic Stadium and ended with a score of 4:0. Midfielder Martin Kramaric scored the first goal in the 16th minute. In the 28th minute, forward Luka Djordjevic increased the team’s lead. In the 69th minute, Kramaric scored a double. In the 76th minute, a goal was scored by defender Yuri Medvedev.

After five matches, Sochi is in ninth place with six points. Rostov is in seventh place in the RPL standings with seven points.

In the next round, Sochi will host Lokomotiv Moscow on August 27. Rostov will play away against Paris Nizhny Novgorod a day earlier.