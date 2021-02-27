The footballers of the capital “Lokomotiv” won a home victory over CSKA with a score of 2: 0 within the framework of the 20th round of the Russian Premier League, reports TASS…

Vitaly Lisakovich (6th minute) and Grzegorz Krychowiak (41) were among the winners.

In the RPL standings, Lokomotiv is in sixth place with 31 points, CSKA is in second place with 37 points.

Also today FC Sochi beat Tula Arsenal with a score of 4: 0. Goals were scored by Anton Zabolotny (51st minute), Sergey Terekhov (53), Joazinho (58) and Artur Yusupov (67).

After this victory, Sochi players with 36 points took the third place in the standings. Tula footballers are in 14th place with 14 points.

Earlier it was reported that Khimki in the 20th round of the RPL defeated Ufa, and Rostov in the minority played a draw with Zenit.