Sochi Airport wants to introduce an open skies regime for the next three years

Sochi Airport has requested to introduce an open skies regime for the next three years. This request was made by Alexey Starostin, general director of the Aerodinamika company, which manages the Sochi airport. Russian carriers and the Ministry of Transport have already opposed the initiative.

According to the general director of Aerodynamics, some restrictions should be lifted and a special, fifth degree of “freedom of air” should be introduced. The innovation would allow foreign companies to fly between two foreign countries, provided that the starting or ending point of the flight is the country of registration.

For which countries is it proposed to open the skies?

Starostin sent a letter with a similar proposal to the Ministry of Justice at the end of 2023. In the letter, he complains about the low tourist flow to Sochi and restrictions on international flights. In particular, he mentions intercountry agreements that prevent the launch of new foreign destinations.

In his opinion, lifting restrictions will help reduce the cost of air tickets, and will also give impetus to the development of inbound tourism and competition between carriers. The initiative can attract foreign tourists to the resort capital of Russia, he believes. “Airlines from the Middle East and CIS countries are interested in opening flights to Sochi, but with the lifting of restrictions on the fifth freedom of airspace and using Sochi as a transit point,” Starostin explains the initiative.

The fifth degree of freedom of airspace allows foreign airlines to fly from the airport not only to the country of registration, but also to third countries. The starting or ending point of the flight must be the airline's country of registration.

The letter also lists the carriers of those countries that will be subject to the fifth degree of air freedom. First of all, these are Arab countries: Syria, Lebanon, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan. Also on the list are the states of the African continent: Tunisia, Morocco, South Africa and Ethiopia.

10 years ago Sochi airport was already opened your sky according to the fifth category of air freedom. This regime lasted from 2014 to 2016. Then the southern air harbor invited carriers from those countries to cooperate where Russia is now unable to fly after the start of a special military operation (SVO). For example, Austria, UK, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, USA and France.

Russian airlines did not like the initiative

Russian air carriers saw the revival of this idea as a threat. According to a representative of one of the Russian airlines, such an initiative will give foreign companies additional advantages in those areas where domestic carriers operate. In turn, Starostin claims in the letter that he worked on the possible innovation with representatives of large Russian airlines and did not encounter any serious objections. According to experts in the airline industry, Russian companies do not want to compete with foreign carriers for passengers.

The Ministry of Transport also spoke about the opening of the sky at Sochi airport. There they called the initiative premature and explained that now the priority should be the development of domestic tourism, and the introduction of a special regime “could negatively affect the transport accessibility of this destination for Russian citizens.” They also recalled that Sochi airport is a major hub in the south of Russia, since other airports (for example, Krasnodar, Gelendzhik, Rostov-on-Don, Anapa) have not been operating since the beginning of the special operation. According to the general director of the consulting company Friendly Avia Support, Alexander Lanetsky, the Ministry of Transport is in the position of protectionism.

Prices for tickets abroad have increased significantly; Russian carriers are interested in flying abroad to make money. And if you let Middle Eastern carriers into the market, whose service is stronger and their financial condition is better, that is, they can dump, then it will be quite difficult to push them out of the market later. Chinese automakers were allowed into the car market, and they simply captured it Alexander LanetskyCEO Friendly Avia Support

According to RBC, the fifth degree of freedom of air operates at two Russian airports – St. Petersburg Pulkovo and Kaliningrad airport. As practice shows, the special regime did not contribute to the launch of new directions. Last year, Moscow Sheremetyevo airport offered a similar initiative, but only for Chinese airlines.