SocGen, disappointed investors. This is what betrayed expectations and caused the stock market collapse

The people didn’t like it investors the new industrial plan presented by Societe Generalethe first signed by CEO Slawomir Krupa freshly appointed at the helm of the fourth largest French bank by total assets. The announcement – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – was disappointing, so much so that the actions of the credit institution closed with a decrease of 12% on the Paris Stock Exchange. The market had faith in someone surprise announcementespecially on the front of asset salesbut what disappointed expectations were also and above all the conservative targets of revenue growth.

The new strategies announced by the manager who has been leading the group for a few months provide for an average annual growth of revenues between 0% and 2% in the period 2022-26, a cost income to be brought back below 60% at the end of the plan, a return on tangible capital by 2026 between 9% and 10% and the distribution of dividends in the range of 40%-50% of reported net profit.

These goals are slightly lower respect to target to 2025 which the bank had confirmed in February during the presentation of the results of the last financial year: on that occasion the management had indicated a cost/income lower than 62% in 2025 and a return on tangible capital of around 10%, while the share of distribution of profits to shareholders had been indicated at 50%.

