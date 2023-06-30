Soccer will test a new measure for the offside: get to know it

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
In Sweden and Italy they will analyze what is going to happen.
The International Football Association Board (IFAB) could make some changes in football, according to various reports from different federations.
And one of them was out of place, which has generated so many controversies over the years in matches.
The change
The misplaced thing, because it is said that a study will be made, once again, on this controversial law.
Everything indicates that the automatic fire used in Qatar could be used in other Fifa competitions, but there is another idea.
“An advanced position will be indicated when the player’s ENTIRE body is advanced; it will NOT be an offense when ONE PART of the body is in line with the last defender,” José Bordfa, referee analyst, said on his social networks.
And he added: “First they test it in several tournaments and after analyzing the results they could include it in the soccer rules definitively.”
NEW OFFSIDE
The IFAB WILL TEST a new offside model in Sweden and Italy that would change the existing one, an advanced position will be indicated when the ENTIRE body of the player is advanced; It will NOT be an offense when ONE PART of the body is in line with the last defender pic.twitter.com/guWJeRITZa
– joseborda (@joseborda1) June 30, 2023
