The United States Soccer Federation (US Soccer) announced new contracts for both the Women’s and Men’s National Teams, equalizing payouts and prize splits between the two teams.

Although the equalization agreement took place in February of this year, it was only now effective with the new contracts for the two national teams. They are valid until 2028 and will be in effect for each team’s next two World Cups.

According to USA Today, the new contract calls for a 2022 budget for the women’s team of $7.2 million, up 54% from 2018. This includes a 68% increase in Player earnings for the 2023 Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament.

FIFA Awards

A point that generated a lot of debate between female players and US Soccer was in relation to the division of prizes paid by FIFA. As much as the federation was interested in the equalization of prizes, it was not able to pay the two teams equally thanks to the disparity in the amounts paid by the maximum football entity.

As an example, the France men’s team received US$38 million for winning the 2018 Russia World Cup, while the US women’s team received US$4 million for winning the women’s version of the World Cup for the second time in a row. same competition.

The men’s team, far from having the same success as the women’s, was left out of the 2018 World Cup and received around US$ 5.4 million in 2014, when it was eliminated from the World Cup in Brazil in the round of 16.

The solution found by US Soccer was to divide 90% of the amount won in FIFA awards, whether for the men’s or women’s team, between the players of the two teams.

benefit for men

The new contract also brought advantages to the men’s team, which is now entitled to the same assistance for their children while they are in the service of the national team and which previously were only offered to female players.