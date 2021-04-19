Several football clubs in Europe, among which are the great sports in the old continent, announced this Sunday the creation of a new competition called the Super League, in response to “the instability of the current economic model of European football” due to of the pandemic. Both players and teams face threats of expulsion from other international competitions.

Twelve of the best European football clubs announced the creation of a Super League that will begin in August and in which up to 20 teams will participate, with matches during the week to respect national competitions.

Clubs include Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid, Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham. Soon there will be three more invited teams, among which Paris Saint-Germain is expected.

According to the founders of the new competition, the creation of the new League is a response to “the instability of the current economic model of European football” due to the pandemic.

“For years, the founding Clubs have aimed to improve the quality and intensity of existing European competitions and, in particular, to create a tournament in which the best clubs and players can compete against each other more frequently.”

The founding clubs of the Superliga will receive $ 4.19 billion to support their infrastructure investment plans and offset the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, as announced in a statement.

Official Announcement: The main European football clubs announce the new Super League.#Real Madrid – Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) April 18, 2021



“We will help football at all levels and take it to its rightful place in the world. Soccer is the only global sport in the world with more than four billion fans and our responsibility as big clubs is to respond to their wishes, ”said Florentino Pérez, president of Madrid and new president of the Superliga.

But the news, which revolutionizes the European football scene, did not sit very well with the football authorities, nor with the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and the French President, Emmanuel Macron, as it represents a rival for the competition of the League. UEFA Champions.

This confederation, together with the Spanish and English federations and leagues, issued a statement to “stop this cynical project.”

Through a statement, FIFA, the world’s leading football organization, also expressed its disapproval of “a closed and divided European league that is outside the structures of international football.”

With EFE, Reuters and the media