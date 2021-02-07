Nicolas Hourcade

Associate Professor of Social Sciences

Intrusion last summer in Haillan, headquarters of the Girondins de Bordeaux, by dozens of ultras demanding the resignation of President Frédéric Longuépée; dispersal in December, with tear gas canisters in front of the Beaujoire stadium, of hundreds of Nantes supporters who demand the departure of the shareholder Waldemar Kita; attack on January 30 of the Commanderie, the training center of the OM, by some 300 supporters asking for the resignation of President Jacques-Henri Eyraud, of whom a dozen committed degradations inside … How did we get there ? Explanations with Nicolas Hourcade, sociologist at the École centrale de Lyon and member of the National Supporterism Authority.

What analysis do you have on the latest incidents in Marseille and the intrusion of supporters into the club’s training center?

Nicolas Hourcade They are the consequence of a conflict that has deteriorated and has been opposing the OM management to supporters associations for several months. The latter demonstrated several times in front of the stadium on match nights and via messages set up in the stands, but also by disseminating banners all over the city. They blame the leaders for not being anchored enough locally and not having a policy that is, according to them, beneficial to the club. Poor sporting results and the health crisis, which prevents supporters from expressing themselves in the stadiums, are not the main causes of these violent outbursts: this context has just reinforced the discontent. This violence, which harms the defended message, results above all from a criticism of the management of the club by President Jacques-Henri Eyraud, perceived by supporters as too “Parisian”, too technocratic and who in addition had unfortunate statements , recently suggesting that there were too many Marseillais in the club …

This conflict in Marseille is far from being an exception. In Bordeaux or Nantes, supporters have also been at war with the leaders for months …

Nicolas Hourcade When the shareholder and the managers are too far from the club and not involved locally, a dialogue of the deaf takes place. In Bordeaux, the American shareholder has never been seen, we don’t even know who he is… In Nantes, from the start, there was an incompatibility between the local philosophy (fair play, good game) and the character of Waldemar Kita, who immediately denoted by giving the impression of being cut off from the history of the club. As for Marseille, Frank McCourt is rarely present and he delegates to Jacques-Henri Eyraud, who has spent his entire career outside football … Behind these conflicts, there is an important question: what is a club of football? Is it a business like any other and the consumer supporters? Or, beyond an economic activity, is a club also a social and cultural activity, a good anchored in a territory? For supporters, who show a deep and emotional attachment to their club, football is more than just economic activity. They see themselves as players in the club and feel, as such, legitimate to express themselves on its policy.

Do these events find their source in the financialization of football?

Nicolas Hourcade Yes, this mistrust must be placed in a broader context of football transformation. Since the 1990s, the football economy has been turned upside down by the rise of the Champions League, the Premier League, the advent of pay-TV which has exploded television rights, the Bosman judgment which allowed bigger clubs to attract the best players regardless of their nationality… This has attracted investors from all over the world to European football with chain consequences for the football and club economy, increasing the distance between on one side, the shareholders, managers and even the players, and on the other the supporters. The volunteer leaders have been replaced by employees, who run a club like a large private company, while the players, for the biggest stars, raise astronomical amounts … The shareholders are no longer necessarily local, and we do not know if their strategy aims above all to defend the club or to make an investment profitable. A distance has been created with the supporters and in reaction, to continue to exist, the latter have positioned themselves as defenders of the club’s identity and history. They feel invested with the mission to preserve them.

Should supporters enter capital, as is done in Spain or England?

Nicolas Hourcade In Spain, the subscribers (socios) elect the leaders, it is a democratic system but which can sometimes turn into clientelism. The popular shareholding model, which historically comes from England, allows supporters to enter the club’s capital and therefore participate in decisions. The advantage is that the supporters are also owners, but it all depends on the share held. If it is minimal, as is the case in the big clubs, it allows them to make their voice heard but they do not weigh much … In France, there have been projects in this direction in Marseille or Nantes, which do not did not succeed because the clubs were not interested. But Guingamp himself proposed to his supporters to take a stake in the club in 2017. These subscribers are called the Kalon and together constitute the club’s largest shareholder. It is unique in France. In Le Havre, in a very old fashion, supporters have a place on the board of directors, which allows them to give their opinion. Olympique Lyonnais has also institutionalized social dialogue with its supporters. But the example of Racing Club de Strasbourg is the most interesting.

That is to say ?

Nicolas Hourcade The club was relegated to the amateur league (up to 5th level in 2011) following the financial mismanagement of the leaders. Then it was rebuilt around local leaders, close links with local authorities. RC Strasbourg returned from the regional championship to Ligue 1 hand in hand with the supporters’ associations, which are regularly consulted. There is no ideal model to ensure positive integration of supporters so that they can make their voices heard while avoiding power struggles and, worse still, violence. It’s up to each club to find the best system based on its history. The tradition of European football is not that of the United States, where clubs are franchises that can be exported from one city to another.