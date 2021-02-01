French professional football is no longer at its first paradox. But still. It is when his Ligue 1 championship displays the most beautiful sporting suspense, without ultra-dominant PSG, but with four clubs vying for the top of the standings, that the broadcasts of his matches are struggling to find broadcasters. On Monday, the Pro Football League (LFP) examined the proposals received following its post-crash Mediapro tender. At the time of publication of this article, the big round-ball fundraisers had not appointed their lucky ones. But the boycott of the procedure by Canal Plus and BeIN already indicates that the tragicomic soap opera of TV rights is not about to end.

The date of the second half of this legal-financial match is already scheduled: it will be played on February 19, before the Paris Commercial Court. The court will have to rule on the very merits of this call for tenders. The LFP has in fact chosen to put back on the market only the lots won in the previous call for tenders by Mediapro for more than 800 million euros, for which this obscure Catalan-Chinese group forgot to pay the drafts. His check being in wood, the broadcaster and the LFP settled their accounts in court at the end of last year. The League has recovered the rights to these lots. Immediately offered to the highest bidder. The problem is that Canal Plus, which broadcasts the remaining 20% ​​of matches acquired in the previous call for tenders, according to an agreement with BeIN, estimates that the 300 million euros it owes each year are now overvalued. . For the group, owned by Vincent Bolloré, the L1 as a whole is no longer valid, according to the team, than 590 million euros per year, plus a variable portion of 100 million depending on the number of subscribers gained. He hopes that justice will force the LFP to renegotiate everything. A third half should take place for the same reasons, this time before the Competition Authority.

French clubs in difficulty

“This call for tenders says two things about French pro football, says Jérémie Bastien, sports economics specialist at the University of Reims Champagne-Ardenne. On the one hand, its championship is by far the least attractive of the Big Five (with England, Spain, Germany and Italy – Editor’s note). With Mediapro, the League preferred to go to the highest bidder when it could have continued in a more virtuous model with more balanced revenues, still under the control of the DNCG (the management control authority). On the other hand, 80% of its clubs q ow we already knew too dependent on TV rights found themselves in difficulty. “ If the academic does not believe in a crash of the round ball, he sees consequences in the short or medium term. “Investment funds were already interested in French clubs before the crisis. The cumulative effects of Covid-19 and TV rights will decrease the value of these teams. Investors could be even more interested in their buyout, not to make money on their football activities, but for capital gains on resale, some time later ”, emphasizes Jérémie Bastien.

Deprived of ticketing revenues and capital gains from transfers (concluded on Monday evening, the winter transfer window was historically sluggish), the presidents of L1 and L2 clubs anticipate 1.3 billion euros in cumulative losses at the end of season and several loans to repay.