Every four years the sports fans gather around a television or visit the stadiums to celebrate the World Cup party.

The goal cry is exciting and each country prepares for almost three years to get a place in the long-awaited tournament which is on the list of the 3 most important championships held in the king of sports.

Annexed to this celebration, the players of each soccer federation are also preparing to debut in the Olympic Games and the Confederations Cup.

Here we tell you some details of these meetings of international stature:

Soccer World Cup:

Winning the World Cup is perhaps the most important recognition for a soccer player. and for an entire country that sends its best representatives to put their chests in such a prestigious tournament.

It is held every four years and is organized by FIFA, the highest authority for that sport in the world.

The cup has been lifted five times by Brazil. The last winner was Argentina, after their victory against France in the 2022 final. He is followed by Italy and France with 4 titles.

Lionel Messi (c) of Argentina celebrates today, after being world champions in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France at the Lusail stadium (Qatar).

Confederations Cup:

There are only eight teams that are lucky enough to go to this international championship, where the winners of the continental tournaments and two more teams compete for the title.

The guests are the champions of the Asian Cup, the African Cup of Nations, the Concacaf Cup, the Copa América, the Nations Cup and the European Championship.



to the celebration The winner of the World Cup and the host country of the international tournament are also invited.

Brazil was the most successful team in this competition with four celebrations.

However, in 2021 the cup was canceled and since then it has not been held.

With the Brazilian team, Ronaldinho won the Confederations Cup in 2005.

Olympic Games:



Soccer also has a space within the most important sporting celebration in all of history.

Within this championship There is room for 28 teams that also meet to squander their talent in the city that hosts the games.

The United States has been the most successful committee with 4 gold medals hanging on its shelf. Brazil has achieved 9 recognitions between gold, silver and bronze.

Mexico obtained the bronze medal in soccer against Japan.

