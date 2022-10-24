Soccer team pays tribute to woman OnlyFans: it is the image of her shirt

The relationship between soccer and onlyfans it’s still furious. Recently, a Mexican fan was a sensation who discovered his breasts in the middle of the stands at a Tigres game, but there is a new case.

It’s about the model Karen Ruiza model who is very popular on Instagram where she has millions of followers.

His career got a new boost when he decided to venture into OnlyFans. This private content subscription platform allows creators to receive money for their followers’ subscriptions, which has become a big business.

Well, Karely, who is considered a successful Mexican star on said platform, has a new plus, and that is that her figure is the image of a soccer team’s jersey.

An amateur team from Nuevo León called Sports Opossums was organized to wear a shirt in honor of the model.

The @RafaDato2 account spread the information about this curious initiative: “The wonders of amateur soccer in Nuevo León: Deportivo Tlacuaches and their uniforms as a tribute to Karely Ruíz.”

In the photo, the model appears on the front of the shirt in a bathing suit. next to her name.

