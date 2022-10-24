Monday, October 24, 2022
Soccer team pays tribute to woman OnlyFans: it is the image of her shirt

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 24, 2022
in Sports
onlyfans

OnlyFans model in soccer team.

OnlyFans model in soccer team.

In Mexico, women have such an impact that they received particular homage,

The relationship between soccer and onlyfans it’s still furious. Recently, a Mexican fan was a sensation who discovered his breasts in the middle of the stands at a Tigres game, but there is a new case.

model in the t-shirt

It’s about the model Karen Ruiza model who is very popular on Instagram where she has millions of followers.

His career got a new boost when he decided to venture into OnlyFans. This private content subscription platform allows creators to receive money for their followers’ subscriptions, which has become a big business.

Well, Karely, who is considered a successful Mexican star on said platform, has a new plus, and that is that her figure is the image of a soccer team’s jersey.

An amateur team from Nuevo León called Sports Opossums was organized to wear a shirt in honor of the model.

The @RafaDato2 account spread the information about this curious initiative: “The wonders of amateur soccer in Nuevo León: Deportivo Tlacuaches and their uniforms as a tribute to Karely Ruíz.”

In the photo, the model appears on the front of the shirt in a bathing suit. next to her name.

